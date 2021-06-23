Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.30. 31,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,982,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 4,231.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

