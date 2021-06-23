Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 363,013 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of VEREIT worth $134,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VEREIT stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

