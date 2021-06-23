Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

