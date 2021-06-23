Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
