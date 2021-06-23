Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 291,330 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,330 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

