Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,874 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

