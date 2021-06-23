Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,209 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Hawkins worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after buying an additional 1,678,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 64,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $672.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.