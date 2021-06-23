Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,376 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 0.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.