Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

