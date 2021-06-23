Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,501.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

