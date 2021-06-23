Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $267.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

