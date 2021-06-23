Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $663,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

