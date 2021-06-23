Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 456.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $359,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.