Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 139 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.12. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

