Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $833,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.96. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.