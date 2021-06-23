Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,130 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

