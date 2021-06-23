Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.76 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

