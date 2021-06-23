Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.