Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

