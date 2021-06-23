ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.71. ContextLogic shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 557,121 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,332 shares of company stock worth $8,421,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

