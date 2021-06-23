Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
NYSE FC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a P/E ratio of -41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.