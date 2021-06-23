Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE FC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a P/E ratio of -41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

