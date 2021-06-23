Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

