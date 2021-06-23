Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.14). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($15.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.87) to ($9.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $315.81 on Friday. argenx has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.92.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

