Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $276.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

