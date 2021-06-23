Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Craig N. Denekas Acquires 244 Shares

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Craig N. Denekas acquired 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,287.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $268,122.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

