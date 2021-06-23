Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Buys 1,507 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 1,507 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,864.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Horowitz bought 1,470 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,818.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50.

LMB stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $9,341,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $5,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

