Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teleflex by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $4,835,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

TFX opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

