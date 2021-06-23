Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6,537.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,744 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 715.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

