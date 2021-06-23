Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

