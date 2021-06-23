Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 1,000 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

WSM stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

