Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

