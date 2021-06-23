JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

