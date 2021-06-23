JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $27,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

