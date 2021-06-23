JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 223,596 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Lease by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 452,197 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

