Aviva PLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.