$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.48. AXIS Capital posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

