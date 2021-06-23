Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $6.06 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 275.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.