Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $6.06 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 275.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
