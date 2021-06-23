Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 17,333 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6,641.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.27. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

