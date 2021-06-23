Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
