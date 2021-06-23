Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

