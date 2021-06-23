Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 50,400 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avid Technology by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $37.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

