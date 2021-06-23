Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HCA opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

