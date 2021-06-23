Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 45,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

