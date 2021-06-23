$0.94 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

