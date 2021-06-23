Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.48. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on JRVR. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186,567 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

