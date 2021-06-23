Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $170,626.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $170,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,589 shares of company stock worth $17,368,058. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

