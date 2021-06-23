Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Luca Pasquini Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 5.12. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

