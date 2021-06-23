GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $4,028,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $4,804,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $3,146,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

