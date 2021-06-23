Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 52,117 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 68.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,117 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

