Ergoteles LLC Invests $216,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

NYSE CDE opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

