Northern Trust Corp Has $112.26 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $112,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $282.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,172.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.67. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

