Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 66.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,716 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in News by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.30 and a beta of 1.64. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

